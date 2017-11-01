No-Shave November: Brazos County Sheriff's rasing money in fun way

Hipster client visiting barber shop (Photo: master1305)

Brazos County Sheriff deputies are joining in on the fun of No-Shave November.

In support of the fight against cancer and to promote awareness, Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk has suspended the agency’s policy prohibiting deputies from having facial hair while on duty.

Deputies who make a $30 donation may grow a goatee, while those who make a $50 donation may grow and beard.

In addition, female deputies can also get in on the fun by donating $30 to wear colored nail polish.

At the end of the month all donated money will go towards our local American Cancer Society.

No-Shave November is a month-long awareness event where men opt not to shave their facial hair in an effort to start conversation and raise awareness for cancer research.

This campaign will allow deputies to donate the money they would typically spend on shaving to cancer research and prevention efforts.

