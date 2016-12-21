Nolanville family loses 30 animals in barn fire

Fire kills 30 barn animals

NOLANVILLE - A Nolanville family is coping with tragedy Wednesday after losing thirty show animals in a fire that destroyed their barn. The Chevarie family woke up to the horrible blaze in their backyard earlier this month, and with the dust settled they're just now starting to get a grasp on what was lost and what's needed to rebuild.

"I opened my bedroom door and saw a big glow and realized our barn and shed just everything was on fire, I was hysterical" says Stephanie Chevarie, owner of the barn.

A heat lamp sparked the fire destroying 20 years of memories in an instant, but it also took away something that can't be rebuilt. 13 year old Kaitlynn Chevarie's thirty show animals that were living in the barn turned to ashes too.

"I realized that they were all dead and they were black. It was really terrifying and I didn't want to believe that it was true. I was really hoping I could show my turkeys this year because it would've been my last year but now I can't because they're all dead" says Kaitlynn Chevarie.

The family also lost their dirt bikes, tools and a separate shed full of crafts and family memories including baby pictures. However they say as long as they have each other this Christmas they're thankful and driven to rebuild.

"We're not going to let this ruin our Christmas. I refuse to let this fire win" says Chevarie.

To donate to this family visit their go fund me here: https://www.gofundme.com/32y4djs?ssid=847256548&pos=3