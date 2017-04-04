Normangee Police Chief Will Now Be Suspended Without Pay

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

NORMANGEE, Texas - Tuesday afternoon, the Normangee City Council suspended Police Chief Charles Herford with out pay.

Three weeks ago, Chief Herford was arrested after a stand off between him and local law enforcement, that resulted into a suspension with pay.

Mayor Dawkins said that Herford has been in the hospital for about a week, but would not disclose the reason he was there.

Dawkins says they want to be very careful in how they go about disciplinary action at this time.

"We just felt like we didn't want to make no wrong or quick decisions, we felt the right decision that the council made at this time," Dawkins said.

About 10 local residents were at the meeting on Tuesday.

