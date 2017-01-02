North Zulch VFD calls meeting to discuss future plans

NORTH ZULCH, Texas - Residents of North Zulch a community in Madison County met to discuss the plans for the future of their volunteer fire department.

The meeting was prompted after Texas Rangers opened an investigation into the fire department's finances following reports of missing funds.

In the hour long meeting, community members expressed their concern for the future of the department, but feel hopeful that if they stick together, they can overcome this situation.

"My concern is that we establish processes that are effective to ensure that the money the community does donate, goes to benefit our fire department," said North Zulch resident Wyona Ballard.

Assistant Fire Chief Tony Clay says moving forward, the board wants to create more transparency and bridge the gap that has existed in the past between the fire department and the community.

