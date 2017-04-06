Officers from throughout U.S. honor Deputy Greenwood's memory

Some law enforcement officers who attended Deputy Clint Greenwood’s memorial service on Thursday came to Houston from far beyond the state line. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - They came roaring in on motorcycles or driving rigs that read like a map of Texas with cities like Dickinson, Belton and Austin. Some law enforcement officers who attended Deputy Clint Greenwood’s memorial service Thursday came to Houston from far beyond the state line.

“Suffolk County, Colorado, Fort Worth, Chicago,” said NYPD Officer Thomas Podd, who also spearheads his local chapter of Brotherhood for the Fallen.

Hundreds of officers flocked to Second Baptist Church with one purpose.

“In times like this, it’s important for us – for all agencies – to come together and show each other our support,” said Capt. Derek Rodriguez with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Deputy Constable James Ferguson drove four hours from Denton County to Houston just to show his support and pay his respects. His trip wasn’t much longer than the 3.5 hours traveled by four officers from Corpus Christi.

“It’s just this huge camaraderie and gathering of all these brothers and sisters in arms who are able to get together and support his family and his friends and his department,” said Corpus Christi Officer Skyler Barker.

For most officers who attended, including Podd, the trips to honor their fallen brothers and sisters are reaffirming.

“It’s to bring family together,” Podd said.

”I think in some ways, it commits you a little bit more to what you’re doing,” added HPD Officer Don Egdorf, who worked with Greenwood. “He was just a good guy. He’s just kind of a cop’s cop.”

Officers say they are frustrated that the person who killed the deputy constable still hasn’t been caught.

“We’re all praying that Chief Deputy Greenwood’s family finds justice swiftly and with certainty,” Rodriguez said.

Until that justice is delivered, law enforcement officers from Texas and all over the country hope their presence at today’s service will honor Greenwood's memory.

“In the end, we might have different badges on our shoulders, but we’re all the same,” Podd said.

The Baytown Crawfish Company is holding a BBQ and crawfish cook-off to benefit the Greenwood family. It’s scheduled for from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown. Tickets are $5 each. For more information, tap/click here.

