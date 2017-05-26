Officials urge boat safety during holiday weekend

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas - Memorial Day weekend is upon us and as the unofficial kickoff to Summer, it can bring plenty of boaters out on the water.

Along with boaters, it can also draw to the water a mixture of alcohol, congestion and lack of adherence to boat safety.

So, as the weather warms up, officials are preparing for another busy season, and Grimes County Game Warden Forrest Schmidt says it’s important not to overlook the little things when it comes to boat safety.

“What we're looking for on the water is people who are driving boats kind of erratically. Maybe look like they have a little alcohol in their system, and then we're also doing just standard water safety checks,” said Schmidt.

As a game warden, Forrest says he is responsible for assuring people maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for those out on the water which can include boat safety checks.

“Part of the authority we are given as game wardens is to stop and inspect to make sure that they have all the proper safety equipment,” said Schmidt.

During these checks, he is making sure boaters have all the necessary equipment required such as life jackets and fire extinguishers.

In addition to being educated on the basics of boat safety, Schmidt says it’s important to do a thorough check of your boat prior to going out on the water.

In the case of an emergency on the water, Schmidt says just like on land call 9-1-1 for help.

“If anything were to happen to you while out on the lake call 9-1-1 immediately, don't worry about trying to look up a number they will get in contact with us and we will get there as quickly as we can to resolve the situation,” said Schmidt.

