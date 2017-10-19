One arrested in Bryan double homicide, Police searching for second person

On Oct. 18, Officers arrested Marcus Earl Ray, 29 of Bryan, without incident in College Station.

He is being charged with two counts of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Frankie Lee Bell Jr. is still being sought in connection to the homicides. Marcus Ray and Frankie Bell Jr. are accused of being two of at least three masked persons who entered the home of Terant and Dominque Franklin and were present when the fatal shots were fired.

It is believed that they were attempting to rob the Franklins of money and/or drugs.

There were four adults and two children at the residence at the time of the robbery. The four adults were held at gunpoint when the robbery went bad causing two to be killed, a third person to be injured and the fourth person escaped with the two children.

The two children were never threatened and were in another room when the shooting occurred.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact police.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Frankie Lee Bell Jr they are asked to call the local police agency or Crime Stoppers where they can remain anonymous.

Frankie Lee Bell Jr. is to be considered armed and dangerous.

