One couple who sold everything to travel the world came to Aggieland

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A pair of TV stars were at Texas A&M today meeting with students at the AgriLife Center.

10 years ago Nancy and Dusty Green decided to sell their belongings and travel the word.

Now, they have a TV show called, Two for the Road, which talks about all their travels and the people they have met along the way.

'You get a job and you work 9-5 and you work hard for a company that you are proud of and there is nothing wrong with that but times are changing to where you don't have to make a living at 9-5 anymore. With technology and attitudes today you can make a living or at least get by doing what you love," Dusty Green said.

Two for the Road is now airing on PBS and they just got renewed for a second season.

© 2017 KAGS-TV