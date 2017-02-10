One Texas A&M fraternity is Backing the Blue in their own way

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Law enforcement shootings seem to be making headlines more often, with two local officers shot in the line of duty in just the last two months.

That's why one Texas A&M's fraternity is making it their mission to support our law enforcement with an upcoming fundraiser. Phi Delta Theta nationally, supports ALS however here in College Station they are backing the blue.

"My cousin and my godfather, Patrick was one of the police officers who was shot in the Dallas shootings this past summer," Amado Martinez, the organizer of the fundraiser said.

Martinez wanted to give back to our local officers so all the proceeds from this event will go to College Station, Bryan and University police.

The event is on February 19th at 6 p.m at Hurricane Harry's.

