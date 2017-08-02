One year later: deadly crash suspect awaits trial

SAN MARCOS, Texas-- Wednesday marked the one year anniversary of a tragic accident, near San Marcos, that injured a Brazos Valley expecting mother and killed her husband and unborn baby.

It happened on Texas State Highway 21, around 6pm.

On that night, two lives were just about to begin. Kristian Guerrero and her husband Fabian were expecting a son and about to begin their lives as a family of three.

Shana Elliott, accused of crashing into the Guerrero's car while drunk, was heading into her senior year at Texas State University.

The dreams of all four, traveling HWY 21 that evening, were shattered when Shana Elliott crashed her car into the Guerrero’s vehicle. Fabian and his unborn son were both killed in the accident

Court documents obtained by KAGS News say Elliott was under the influence of alcohol.

“Every single day I see parents with their babies. I see women where they’re pregnant,” Kristian Guerrero said in an interview with KAGS after the accident. “I see couples, people who just got married. It reminds me that I don’t have my family with me anymore.”

Shana Elliott is charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, as well as one count of intoxicated assault with a vehicle. If convicted, she could face up to 45-years in prison.

As she awaits trial, the Guerrero family awaits justice for the crash that took two members of their family.

