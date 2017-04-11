Only Alert System in the Brazos County

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - With severe weather season upon us, its important to stay informed about potential risks heading our way.

It was almost a year ago that the wheeler ridge area was hit by a tornado damaging several homes, and while the Brazos County wont be getting tornado sirens anytime soon, there is an alternate system.

"Its very important because its one way we can get information out to the public for what's going on in the area," Jerry Henry with the Emergency Management said.

Brazos County's Emergency Management Department already uses an alert system that works like an amber alert and will send text messages and emails to your phone.

To sign up for the alert system please visit their website, click here.

© 2017 KAGS-TV