Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

UPDATE:

50 year old Rod Sterling Clanton, of Burleson County is charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting death of his step-brother Steven Craig Bishop. Clanton is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Apparently the shooting was the result of an argument about money. Clanton said he had loaned a nephew around $2,500 months earlier, and demanded repayment Monday morning. When Bishop learned of the demands, he called Clanton to confront him, and both men agreed to meet at OSR & Highway 21 West to discuss the matter in person.

Around 6:15 Monday night both men met and got into an argument while sitting in their trucks. At some point, Bishop displayed a handgun. Clanton in turn grabbed his hand gun, but he says he "blacked out" and does not remember firing the gun.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: Tuesday, December 27, 2016

The Brazos County Sheriffs Office has identified the victim of the deadly shooting as 54-year-old Stephen Craig Bishop of Bogata, Texas.

The shooting took place off of the west side of OSR and approximately 50 yards from Highway 21 intersection, where the victim was found behind the driver side of a pick-up truck with a gun shot wound to his head.

There was an additional truck parked across from the one the victim was found in, which was occupied by the person who called 911.

Officials have detained a person of interest who is said to be cooperating with investigators.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and State Game Wardens assisted with traffic controls.

In a statement from Sheriff Chris Kirk, "the investigation continues, with interviews being conducted to determine the relationship between the two and details of the confrontation. At no time was there a threat to the general public".

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas -- The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person on Old San Antonio Road (OSR).

Sheriff Chris Kirk says deputies were called to area of OSR and Highway 21 just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday. One person is dead and a person of interest is in custody, according to Kirk. Authorities do not believe the public is in danger.

Source: Google Maps (Photo: Summers, Zac)

OSR is closed, but Highway 21 remains open.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.

(© 2016 KAGS)