Parking pass joke with a serious traffic jam

Traffic in the College Station area can become quite a hassle at times, and some streets seem to be getting worse as the days go by.

Harvey Mitchell Parkway is no stranger to backed up traffic, and one man decided to take his comments and concerns to the Facebook Market Place.

"I am selling a freshly made (Photochopped) Harvey Mitchell Parkway Parking Lot Pass. Due to poor city planning and zoning," said Chris Fullerton in the Facebook post. "The City of College Station - Government has inadvertently turned this roadway into a parking lot between the hours of 7:30 - 9:00 AM and from 4:00-6:00 PM."

"The actual problem though is the city is essentially being strong armed into allowing these out of town large apartment complex conglomerates (that make tens of millions of dollars a piece annually) and offer little in return to the community," Fullerton said in an interview. "They also provide little to no support to improve infrastructure in the town leaving our already under staffed police force to patrol their neighborhoods as well. This leaves the burden on the city and the local residents while they make their money and pump it out of the city."

We reached out to TxDOT for a response, but they were unavailable at the time.

