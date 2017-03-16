Peacock's Unique Way of Finding the Perfect Mate

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Animal Behaviorists at the University have attraction down to a science using special technology.

The researchers have created a back pack and helmet with cameras that face the birds eye. The camera shows exactly where the bird is looking and according to the latest research, the birds are looking at the lower end of the feathers when they are on display.

"When the females are selecting which males to mate with, they go based off looks and his performance during the display," researcher Jessica Yorzinski said.

Jessica said instead of looking at the entire display both are only looking towards that bottom half, and she will do more research to find out why.

