Person possibly swept away in Fort Hood flooding

FORT HOOD - Emergency crews searched Fort Hood all day for one person in a vehicle who was swept into Clear Creek near Turkey Run Road just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

More than 70 emergency workers, including swift-water rescue crews and two Army AH-64 Apache Helicopters, were involved in the search -- which was called a "rescue" not a "recovery."

As of late Tuesday afternoon, all roads previously closed for flooding -- with the exception of Old Georgetown Road -- had been re-opened. But, all low water crossings remained closed.

High water and forecasted rain hampered efforts to locate the person and vehicle. Police and fire department officials urged drivers to be cautious during their commutes Tuesday morning.

