PETA Comes to Aggieland to Hold Protest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Several people lined University Drive to protest against dog labs at the vet school.

PETA organized the protest and says it will keep coming back until the University ends its experiments over golden retrievers.

The animal-rights group released this video from inside the lab a few months ago...showing what they called the mistreatment of animals.

The group says it still has not heard back from A&M.

"We have reached out to the president and have asked him to shut this lab down immediately and release these dogs to good homes, at this time he has not responded so at this time we will continue to fight until A&M gets these dogs out of these labs," Asst. Director of PETA Ashley Byrne said.

We also reached out to Texas A&M today for a comment but we did not get a response. The University did however release a statement when the video first surfaced defending its medical research involving dogs.

