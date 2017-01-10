PETA waiting to hear back from Texas A&M Vet School

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The animal rights organization PETA says it is still waiting to officially hear back from Texas A&M, regarding what the organization calls the mistreatment of animals at the university's vet school.

The school issued a statement defending it's medical research involving dogs back in December, but PETA says no one has been in contact with them directly. PETA claims the vet school at Texas A&M has been experimenting for the past 30 years on dogs with Muscular Dystrophy, in order to find a cure.

However, that hasn't happened yet which is why the group wants the university to close their dog laboratories.

Video uploaded by the group appears to show dogs inside the vet school, drooling at the mouth and struggling to eat.

When this story first came out, Texas A&M responded with a statement, "Currently there is no cure, the dogs--- who are already affected by this disease are treated with the utmost respect and exceptional care on site by board certified veterinarians and highly trained staff."

For Texas A&M's full statement click here.

PETA doesn't agree and says they have reached out to the funding companies as well. PETA also wants them to stop breeding MD dogs,, release all dogs for adoption into good homes, and redirect their resources into humane research methods.

