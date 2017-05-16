Phone scam aimed towards veterans

There’s a new scam out there, preying on veterans who are making decisions about their medical care.

The Veterans Choice Program (VCP) is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The program allows certain eligible vets to use approved health care providers who are outside of the VA system.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers have set up a phony telephone line that very closely resembles the VCP’s real telephone number.

Con artists often use names, seals, and logos that look or sound like those of respected, legitimate organizations.

This time they’re using a phone number that’s almost identical to the real thing, counting on creating confusion.

You call and think you’ve reached the VCP.

The fake line’s message says you’re entitled to a rebate if you provide a credit card number. But if you give up your account information, they’ll debit your account and you’ll get nothing in return.

If you’re a veteran – or you’re helping one with health care – remember these tips to avoid a scammer’s tricks. The VA will not ask you for your financial information, and the real phone number for the Veterans Choice Programs is 866-606-8198.

For more information check out the VA's identity theft prevention program, More Than a Number.

© 2017 KAGS-TV