Pilot headed to Central Texas airport found with 230 pounds of marijuana

AUSTIN - A pilot, who landed his plane in Llano Monday, was arrested for allegedly attempting to distribute more than 200 pounds of hydroponic marijuana.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Wayne Douglas Brunet, 64, was taken into custody by the Department of Public Safety.

Homeland Security Investigators were tipped off to suspicious activity by Brunet Sunday night as he attempted to land his aircraft at an unmanned airport in Bulverde, Texas. Soon after, authorities began tracking Brunet's plane. According to an arrest affidavit, they noticed in his flight from Medford, Oregon to Texas he had only stopped once to refuel in Arizona.

When Brunet landed for the second time at the unmanned Bulverde airport, he didn't stay for long. The affidavit states that he departed again after noticing authorities waiting for him on the ground.

Officials said Brunet flew to the Llano Municipal airport where he landed at midnight.

Brunet then attempted to flee the area but was quickly caught by DPS.

Authorities said they recovered 15 duffle bags filled with vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana along with an estimated amount of $6,000 in cash.

If convicted, Brunet faces between five and 40 years in federal prison. Officials said he is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing in Austin Thursday at 2:15 p.m.

