FPD: Fredericksburg HS evacuated due to bomb threat, no devices found

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – The Fredericksburg Police Department confirmed the high school was being evacuated in response to a threat Tuesday morning.

Fredericksburg police were asking parents to pick up their kids from Gillespie County Fairgrounds where multiple buses were dropping them off.

Police said the incident began just before 10:45 a.m. when the police were called to the high school for a bomb threat. The call came after a student received a text message from an unknown suspect stating a device was in the school.

Students and faculty were evacuated and the nearby Primary School was placed on lockdown, according to police.

The FPD and Fredericksburg Fire Department, along with Fredericksburg ISD faculty members, searched the school and no devices were located. The San Antonio Police Department was notified to assist with their explosive-detecting dogs.

Police said an investigation into the suspect or suspects is currently under way and is being conducted by FPD.

