Police investigating possible murder suicide in Normangee

On Jan 23. at around 5:40 p.m., the Leon County Sheriff's office responded to 19081 FM 3 outside of Normangee, Texas, there they found two deceased persons.

Police believe the bodies to be Stephanie Hope Redmon, 48, and her husband Michael Lee Redmon, 63, both of Normangee.

They both appeared to have gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Both bodies have been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

This case is still under investigation and is being investigated as a possible murder/suicide.

