Police release video of possible suspect in murder of deputy constable

Possible suspect in murder of Deputy Constable Greenwood seen on surveillance video released by Baytown PD.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown Police have released a video clip of a possible suspect in the murder of a deputy constable.

Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood was fatally shot Monday morning in Baytown and the multi-agency investigation into the ambush-style killing continues.

The person of interest was earlier described as a white or Hispanic man standing about 6'6".

New video of the suspect's vehicle was released as well. It was parked on the opposite end of the parking lot from where Greenwood was killed. The car leaves the parking lot and exits onto Baker Road.

According to a source privy to information in the case, Greenwood was allegedly shot twice, including once in the neck. He was able to radio for help before passing away.

Anyone who may recognize the person or the vehicle is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371.

Greenwood was on the job in Baytown for just three months but had a three decade-long career with multiple agencies and in private law practices.

Last week, Greenwood reportedly expressed safety concerns regarding someone from a previous case. At least one other official may have a security detail as a result of this murder.

