Police respond to apartment shooting, one dead

On Oct. 21 at approximately 8:44 p.m. officers with the College Station Police Department responded to 2101 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South (The Flats on 12 Apartments) in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male in the parking lot of the complex.

The College Station Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began conducting an investigation.

At this time, the investigation is on-going, and there is no one in custody.

This case has been turned over to the College Station Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information about this offense is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

