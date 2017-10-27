Police searching for suspect after shooting at a Bryan apartment complex

BRYAN, Texas— Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects in connection to a shooting at a Bryan apartment complex.

Authorities said this happened early Friday morning when police responded to multiple calls of shots fired at the Canyon Village Apartments in the 3200 block of Finfeather Road.

Around the same time, a 27-year-old man was dropped off at CHI St. Joseph Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Police said that the victim and several other people were at one of the apartment units when another group of people arrived.

An argument broke out between the two groups and that’s when the shots were fired.

Police said the two groups knew each other and this was an isolated incident.

The vehicle that dropped off the gunshot victim immediately left the hospital while the other people who may have witnessed the shooting left the apartments before police arrived.

No one else was injured although some apartments were damaged by the gunfire.

Authorities are still investigating and searching for a suspect or suspects.

If you have information, call Bryan Police.

