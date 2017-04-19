Port Neches-Groves HS student arrested, charged after allegedly threatening Columbine style attack

Triston Miller, 17 Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

PORT NECHES - A Port Neches-Groves High School student allegedly attempted to recruit others to join him in a Columbine style shooting at his school and mentioned shooting students in a hallway where they would be trapped.

Triston Brantley Miller, 17, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Center according to a release from the Port Neches Police Department.

Miller was arrested at about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the day before the alleged attack was to have taken place, by Port Neches officers according to the release.

Port Neches Police were notified on Thursday, April 13, 2017, of possible threats being made at Port Neches-Groves High School the release said.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News four students witnessed Miller talking about shooting people at the school.

READ | Scroll down to read the PC Affidavit

He detailed which teachers he wanted to kill first as well as which students he wanted to kill according to the affidavit.

Miller also went into detail about shooting students in a certain hallway after lunch where they would be trapped the affidavit said.

The affidavit also said that Miller attempted to recruit others in the attack that he talked about carrying out on the April 20 anniversary date of the Columbine high School shooting.

Miller also mentioned wanting to buy a gun about to another student a month ago according to the affidavit.

When police interviewed Miller he admitted to them that he had talked to other students about the Columbine shooting but denied making any threats to anyone the affidavit said.

Miller is being held on a $100,000 bond according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The Columbine High School shooting happened on April 20, 1999, in Jefferson County, Colorado, when Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris shot 35 people killing 12 students and one teacher before killing themselves.

170419_TristonMillerPCAffidavit

