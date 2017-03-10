Possible Statue of Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen at Northgate

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Out at the Northgate district the traditions at A&M continue, and now you might be able to add one more to the list.

A statue of Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen, both Aggie graduates, known to perform near Northgate is in the works to being created.

As of now, theres only one other statue at Northgate, a red pot.

If approved the city is thinking that this could be a start of creating a music festival in the Northgate district, something Northgate hasn't had in a long time.

"It will be the two of them playing their guitars probably a diorama type sculpture where they are sitting on the front porch and maybe a seat in between them for somebody who wants to come along and maybe sing along," Karl Mooney, Mayor of College Station said.

