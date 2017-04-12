Potential flooding of the Navsota River

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas - The Navasota River could see potential flooding in parts of Robertson County from Easterly to Normangee.

According to the National Weather Service as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the river reached six feet over the flood stage.

The river is expected to crest near 26 feet by Thursday afternoon, and fall below flood stage by late Monday morning.

If you are driving by the river, use caution and remember not to drive over flooded areas or around flood barriers used to close the road.

