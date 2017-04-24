President George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital for a 'few more days'

President George H.W. Bush waits on the field prior to the start of the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - President George H.W. Bush will remain in the hospital for observation after being treated for pneumonia.

Houston Methodist Hospital released the following statement Monday afternoon:

President George H.W. Bush continues to be in good spirits and is resting comfortably at Houston Methodist Hospital. Mr. Bush will remain in the hospital for a few more days of observation, and his medical team hopes to discharge him by the end of the week.

Bush, 92, has been hospitalized since April 14. Bush got a visit from his son, President George W. Bush, last week.

Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder. pic.twitter.com/ekX4VyG2aO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 20, 2017

In February, Bush and wife Barbara, who was also hospitalized in January, took part in the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl at NRG Stadium. He was hit by the flu after the Super Bowl.

Bush was doing well again in March when the Bushes were honored by the Mensch International Foundation for their service to others.

