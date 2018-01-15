Program honors MLK and first African American to play for A&M Football

BRYAN, Texas -- Hundreds gathered at Kemp Elementary in Bryan for a program to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, on the holiday honoring his birth. The event was the culmination of an early morning, 3 mile march from Sadie Thomas Park to Kemp, winding down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At Kemp, local politicians, clergy, and musicians reminded attendees of Dr. King’s message and the sense of community this day represents. The keynote speaker was Hugh McElroy, the first African American to play a down for Aggie Football.

“That was the first touchdown scored by an African American,” McElroy said, referencing a touchdown he famously scored in the last few seconds of a game against LSU. “And, also the first touchdown I ever made in my life”



His speech touched on how we all owe our success to others, those who have helped and motivated us in our lives. Also, the inspiring story of his family. McElroy’s grandfather was a decorated war hero.

On the subject of diversity, McElroy told us we’ve made strides, but our society isn’t there yet.

"I think there’s still some work to be done there,” he said. "You have to do better to get better.”

© 2018 KAGS-TV