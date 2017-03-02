TYLER, Texas - A local organization is hoping to send some youth to prom, but could use your help.

Project Cinderella is organized by local nonprofit, BCFS Health and Human Services-Tyler.

According to a press release, every year, BCFS-Tyler hosts a prom for youth from foster care, and teens that have experienced abuse or neglect, but they need your help to make sure all the youth have clothes to attend.



Project Cinderella helps youth from foster care attend prom, dressed in formal wear that boosts their self-confidence, and makes them feel special.

If you'd like to help out, a donation of $25 will provide a young man's tuxedo rental, or equip a young woman to shop for her shoes or jewelry.



To donate online, visit http://discoverbcfs.net/Tyler or you can drop off a donation of ladies shoes or jewelry at BCFS-Tyler at 1012 Meadow Lane.

The prom takes place Saturday, March 4.

You can also call 903-526-0882 for more information.

