Proposed budget cuts could impact Meals on Wheels programs

BRYAN, Texas - President Trump revealed his first budget outline that would include $54 billion in cuts, reducing funding to dozens of departments and programs.

Potential cuts to the Meals on Wheels program continues to be a hot topic online.

The proposed budget blueprint suggests eliminating the $3 billion Community Development Block grant, a program that provides money for a variety of programs including Meals on Wheels.

The national Meals on Wheels program released a statement on their website saying, "Cuts of any kind would be devastating for millions of vulnerable seniors".

During a White House briefing Thursday March 16, Trumps Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defended proposed extensive cuts in social, environmental and aid programs.

"I think it's fairly compassionate to go to them and say look we're not going to ask you for your hard earned money any...unless we can guarantee to you that that money's actually be used in a proper function. And I think that is about as compassionate as you can get," said Mulvaney.

