Prosecutor: Woman that died from butt injections left 'like a piece of garbage'

"Wee Wee" in court (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Keira Reid says her mother had received illegal "butt injections" three previous times, but after Wykesha Reid never came home, she began to worry.

"I called my aunt and she told me to call the jail and hospitals," Reid tearfully told jurors Tuesday.

Denise "Wee Wee" Ross, 45, is charged with murder and practicing medicine without a license after prosecutors say she injected Reid with industrial grade silicone that led to her death.

Reid was discovered inside a makeshift salon at 3815 East Side Avenue near Deep Ellum on February 19, 2015. Prosecutors told jurors that Ross and her co-conspirator, a transgender woman named Jimmy "Alicia" Clarke, left Reid's body there overnight after cleaning the salon of any sign they were ever there.

Clarke then returned the next morning and called 911 to report discovering Reid's body.

Detectives say Ross had been operating the illegal injection business for more than three years in Dallas, often telling clients they were receiving saline or "hydrogel" shots.

Dallas County deputy prosecutor Summer Elmazi told jurors that Ross was using industrial grade silicone acquired from a company in Grapevine.

The procedure would leave clients with enhanced buttock size, but also a puncture wound that was sealed with "super glue from the dollar store and cotton balls", according to prosecutors.

Clarke was also charged with murder but the charge was reduced to manslaughter in exchange for testifying against Ross at trial.

Ross faces life in prison if convicted.

Clarke will stand trial in June.

