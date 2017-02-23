Protestors Make Their Way to City Hall

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Locals are asking the College Station City Council to figure out a different route to Highway 6 instead of their neighborhoods.

New development might take place out on Arrington road in south College Station. The home owners who live on Nantucket, South Oaks and Indian Lakes are going to protest the council meeting on Thursday to have their side heard.

"What happens is, if they all want to exit onto Arrington road then they will want to cut through Nantucket, South Oaks and Indian Lakes to get to Highway 6 so that is our issue, we aren't concerned about the developments that will happen, its just the traffic," Tim Powell, a concerned citizen said.

(© 2017 KAGS)