Queen Theater will open again after almost 40 years

BRYAN, Texas - Downtown Bryan will have a new venue at the end of this year after getting a royal make over.

The infamous Queen Theater has received a loan to finish the construction and revamping process.

The theater hasn't been open since the 70's and has been on main street for more than one hundred years. And the community is in for an intimate venue.

"We have had some very generous local contractors that have donated the materials and labor, but it is time now for us to finish this, The Queen is the icon of downtown," Sandy Farris with the DBA said.

The loan will be for almost 500,000 dollars which should help the association have the venue finished by the end of this year.

