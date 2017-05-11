Racist controversy with Texas A&M professor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A podcast from five years ago has now surfaced again due to alleged racist comments made by a Texas A&M professor.

Dr. Tommy Curry went on The Redding News Review with Rob Redding back in 2012 to discuss what seemed to be a movie but turned into more.

In this podcast you can hear Dr. Curry saying "I want to talk about killing white people in context."

You can find the podcast here.

We reached out to Texas A&M and President Young made a statement saying this doesn't represent A&M's core values, but freedom of speech is an amendment.

President Young's full statement here.

When we reached out to Dr. Curry, we did not hear back, however Redding did have something to say.

"The white nationalist, white racist, alt right, Trump supporters don't surprise me at all," Redding said.

© 2017 KAGS-TV