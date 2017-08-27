Red Cross opening Grimes County shelter

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas -- The Red Cross will be opening a small shelter Sunday morning to support flood victims in Grimes County.

Anyone seeking shelter can head to the Plantersville Volunteer Fire Department at 15985 FM 1774 in Plantersville.

The county is under a Flash Flood Warning until at least 10:00 a.m. Sunday, and the Sheriff's Office says evacuation orders could be ordered for some people in the area.

OFFICIAL RELEASE FROM THE GRIMES COUNTY SHERIFF"S OFFICE A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LIFE IN REGARDS TO CATASTROPIC... Posted by Grimes County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 27, 2017

© 2017 KAGS-TV