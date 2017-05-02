Students, family remember man passionate about music who loved being a Longhorn

Harrison Brown. (Photo: Courtesy of Graham ISD)

AUSTIN - Bells resounded throughout the University of Texas campus on a sunny Tuesday afternoon to honor the victims in Monday afternoon’s deadly stabbing.

The victim killed was Harrison Brown, 19.

He was a freshman at UT and was considering a liberal arts degree or economics.

His brother John said Harrison wanted to follow his passion for music.

He posted this video below to his Facebook of him singing "I'll Be" by Edwin McCain:

And just last August he sent this tweet below:

I'm in love with this campus and the people... — Harrison (@hbrown236_) August 20, 2016

As of Tuesday night, Harrison's mother and brother are in Austin.

They talked to President Greg Fenves about how much he loved being a longhorn.

Brown was a new member of the on-campus a capella group the “Ransom Notes.”

The group’s president, Matthew McLaughlin, describes Brown as “An amazing talent, but more importantly he was a great person.”





He adds that: “Not only did he have an undeniably unique voice, but he also had the warm presence that can only be found in someone who has a genuinely kind soul. He was full of joy, always laughing and almost never without a smile on his face. Even when faced with circumstances more difficult than many of us could even comprehend, he never complained and always brought a positive attitude to rehearsal.”

Two of Brown’s friends took the initiative to buy and place flowers in front of the Gregory Gym doors.

"We noticed that there were lots of flowers on the tables,” said Vikram Seth.” But there was none where our friend Harrison actually passed away – it was in front of Gregory and people were walking all over it, and I don't think people really understood that's where he passed away."

So they placed the flowers in the shape of a cross:

These two friends placed flowers & formed a cross at Gregory Gym to remember their friend Harrison Brown, who was stabbed & killed. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/cDt97RWwC8 — Rebeca Trejo (@RebecaT_KVUE) May 2, 2017

"We were giving Harrison something that he deserved,” Seth said.

The Interfraternity Council on the UT campus set up this GoFundMe to help Brown’s family.

Students, faculty and community members gathered at a special Mass for Brown Tuesday night. The service was held at the University Catholic Center, just blocks away from where the attack happened.

Just down the street from the crime scene,students,community members and faculty have come together to remember Harrison Brown's life. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/kZfn2CDYy3 — Jason Puckett (@JasonP_KVUE) May 3, 2017

Father Larry Rice said the gathering was part of reclaiming the campus for the students and Brown's memory.

"We're a community in pain and grief today," He told parishioners. "In these times we are faced with incomprehensible questions."

Fr. Rice: asks that students continue to support each other and their community "even in their darkest of hours." @KVUE pic.twitter.com/A53SWLZ8LG — Jason Puckett (@JasonP_KVUE) May 3, 2017

Father Rice later said that Brown was an attending member of the Catholic center and that "makes him a part of us."

He told those gathered that it's important to reach out to each other in a time like this and to help each other grieve and process.

"It's not always important to have the right words to say or to think you can say something that makes you feel better," he said. "Sometimes just being together is healing in itself."

Full service for Harrison Brown ended Tuesday with a song: "I will rise on eagles wings, before my God fall on my knees and rise." @KVUE pic.twitter.com/eSDVmcGiw5 — Jason Puckett (@JasonP_KVUE) May 3, 2017

The University Catholic Center is accepting donations for a memorial fund to Brown's family. Checks can be made payable to the University Catholic Center with Harrison Brown written in the subject line. Donations can also be sent via Venmo to "@utcatholic" with "remembering Harrison" in the commment line.

© 2017 KVUE-TV