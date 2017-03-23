Report reveals new details in the Normangee police standoff

LEON COUNTY, Texas -- KAGS News has obtained the police report that led to the arrest of the police chief in Normangee, Texas.

On March 22 at approximately 2:56 a.m. Texas Ranger Steven Jeter received a telephone call from Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Chief Investigator Victor Smith who requested assistance with a shooting investigation which involved Normangee Police Department (NPD) Police Chief Herford and his wife, Molly Herford.

Smith stated that he was dispatched to a "shots fired & possible suicide call" at Chief Herford's 4th street residence in Normangee.

According to the report as Deputy Stephen Pate and Sergeant Jimmy Gifford arrived to the scene they saw Chief Herford's marked Normangee PD Police vehicle speeding away from the area. The deputies caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. However, Chief Herford did not stop or yield to the emergency lights. A short vehicle pursuit ensured, and Chief Herford "blacked out his lights" and was able to successfully evade the pursuing deputies. After approximately three hours, Chief Herford agreed to surrender to law enforcement personnel.

After being arrested Herford confessed he was having an argument with his wife inside his residence when he picked up a handgun and discharged the handgun inside his residence, and was unaware of the direction in which the bullet fired.

He then confessed that his wife and two small children were in the house when he discharged the firearm. The children were asleep at the time of the incident.

Herford also confessed that he saw a police car behind him with a portion of their emergency lights activated, and that he "blacked out" his exterior lights and sped away in his marked police vehicle.

He also denied that he was trying to shoot his wife or his children.

After obtaining a search warrant for Chief Herford's residence, investigators with the LCSO and Texas Ranger Joshua Ray located a bullet hole in the bedroom/bathroom area of Chief Herford's residence. Investigators tracked the bullet from the exterior of Chief Herford's residence to an out building near the residence.

Chief Herford was charged with one count of Felony (3rd degree) Deadly Conduct and charged with one count of Felony (3rd degree) Evading with a Motor Vehicle.

Chief Herford was released to the Leon County Jail without Incident.

