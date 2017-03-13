LAS VEGAS - Former Baylor football player Tre'Von Armstead, who is accused of gang rape in a lawsuit against the University, was arrested for an unrelated domestic violence incident in Las Vegas Monday morning, Las Vegas Police confirmed.

Reached by phone Monday, Las Vegas Police Officer Laura Meltzer confirmed police witnessed the former tight end push a woman near the Cromwell Hotel in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. When officers approached Armstead, Officer Meltzer said he resisted arrest and ultimately kicked out the back window of a police cruiser. No officers were injured during the scuffle, according to an initial call log.

Police said Armstead was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery, one count of resisting arrest and one count of misdemeanor tampering with a law enforcement vehicle. A mug shot of Armstead was not taken Monday because of his violent state, Meltzer added.

In a civil lawsuit filed in January 2017, an unidentified woman claims Armstead and another former player, Shamycheal "Myke" Chatman, raped her in 2013. That lawsuit -- which alleges a total of 52 rapes by 31 Baylor football players between 2011 and 2014 -- has become one of the main cases cited by Baylor critics during the ongoing sexual assault scandal that has tarnished the University's reputation.

As ESPN first reported during its 2016 Baylor University investigation, a Waco Police Department incident report from 2013 named Armstead and Chatman. But, neither was ever charged with a crime. Armstead was kicked off the football team for a "rules violation" in 2015. He was later expelled from Baylor in 2016.

© 2017 KCEN-TV