Blackhawk helicopter crash kills 1, injures 2 in Leonardtown, Md.

LEONARDTOWN, MD. (WUSA9/AP) - A military helicopter crash has killed one person and injured two others near the Breton Bay subdivision in Leonardtown, Maryland, the Army confirmed Monday evening.

The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed at 1:37 p.m. with three crew members on board. They were participating in a training exercise.

The two surviving crew members are being treated at Shock Trauma in Baltimore. One person is listed in critical condition, the other in serious condition.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss within our community," said Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. "Our condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time."

The Blackhawk is from the 12th Aviation Battalion and is stationed at Davison Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Va.

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, says he saw the helicopter "flying kind of low" and then "saw it spinning" before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

A team from the Army Combat Readiness Center, based in Fort Rucker, Ala., will travel to Leonardtown Tuesday to investigate what caused the crash.

