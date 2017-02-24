Residents file Title IX complaint against TAMU

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Residents at Texas A&M's Walton Hall have filed at Title IX complaint against the university and Residence Life after learning they would have to leave the dorm at the end of the semester.

Senior resident Brian Okosun organized the submission of the complaint and feels it is unfair that the university will no longer have an all male dorm.

"Walton is slated to be an all freshman, coed dorm, and current residents are having to move out. We submitted a Title IX complaint against the university and TAMU ResLife considering there would be zero all male housing and still four all female," said Okosun.

The compliant was filed on February 1 and aside from Walton being the only all male dorm on campus, according to sophomore Ryan Perez, it is also one of the most affordable places to live on campus.

"Walton is one of the two cheapest dorms on campus with heart being the other one. So the fact is its not going to be feasible for most of us upperclassmen that are living at Walton to come back to campus and try to find a place to live," said Perez.

From talking with the residents, they all shared the same concern of Walton losing its many traditions, but by filing the complaint they hope for their voices to be heard.

"It seems that the input from the students and the residents does not matter," said Walton Hall President Nadir Pozegija.

