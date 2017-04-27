Reveille IX possibly starting a new tradition at A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M is known for several things, tradition is one them.

Number one on that list, Miss Reveille herself.

She leads the football team out on the field and greets students on campus daily. She lives in the dorms with her handlers and even has her own bed.

However, Reveille IX might be the first mascot to experience something no other First Lady has.

"She is the first one to have her vocal cords soften, she came from competition breeders and show dogs and one thing they do is soften their bark, A&M didn't have that done but she is the first," Trevor Sieben, a handler said.

Reveille can still bark but if you hear her, it sounds horse. Texas A&M received her as a puppy in 2015.

© 2017 KAGS-TV