KAGS
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Road closures across the Brazos Valley

KAGS 10:00 AM. CDT August 27, 2017

Several roads across the area are closed Sunday morning due to flooding.  The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center has put together a comprehensive list, including roads in Bryan, College Station, and in BrazosC County.

Some of the worst spots include: 

Wilderness Drive in the Raintree Subdivision

Royder Road near Greens Prairie Road

McAllister Road near Stewarts Meadow

Rock Prairie and Lick Creek

Palasota between Mockingbird and Groesbeck

Dumas at MLK

Copperfield Drive at Williamsburg Drive

Old Reliance Road at Austin Creek

MLK at Harlem 

 

If you see water on the roadway, remember turn around, don't drown. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories