Road closures across the Brazos Valley

Several roads across the area are closed Sunday morning due to flooding. The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center has put together a comprehensive list, including roads in Bryan, College Station, and in BrazosC County.

Some of the worst spots include:

Wilderness Drive in the Raintree Subdivision

Royder Road near Greens Prairie Road

McAllister Road near Stewarts Meadow

Rock Prairie and Lick Creek

Palasota between Mockingbird and Groesbeck

Dumas at MLK

Copperfield Drive at Williamsburg Drive

Old Reliance Road at Austin Creek

MLK at Harlem

If you see water on the roadway, remember turn around, don't drown.

