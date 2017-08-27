Road closures across the Brazos Valley

Several roads across the area are closed Sunday morning due to flooding. The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center has put together a comprehensive list, including roads in Bryan, College Station, and in BrazosC County.
Some of the worst spots include:
Wilderness Drive in the Raintree Subdivision
Royder Road near Greens Prairie Road
McAllister Road near Stewarts Meadow
Rock Prairie and Lick Creek
Palasota between Mockingbird and Groesbeck
Dumas at MLK
Copperfield Drive at Williamsburg Drive
Old Reliance Road at Austin Creek
MLK at Harlem
If you see water on the roadway, remember turn around, don't drown.
© 2017 KAGS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs