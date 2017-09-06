Road closures in the Brazos Valley

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 7, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be closing the SH 6 inside frontage road lanes northbound between Old Reliance Road and SH 21 to conduct some testing with Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute (TTI).

This frontage road lane closure will also require the Northbound SH 21 exit ramp to be closed also.

These closures will start at 9am and last approximately three hours.

The outside lane of the frontage road will remain open as well as the northbound entrance ramp just prior to SH 21.

For more information, contact Bobby.Colwell@txdot.gov or (979) 778-9764.

