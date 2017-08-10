Roger WWW Garrett inducted into Hall of Fame

BRYAN, Texas - One local radio host, who has been in the biz for nearly 50 years is about to get inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.

Roger WWW Garrett started in the Brazos Valley in 1986, moved away, and has been here since 2004.

After many years in radio, Garrett will now have something to show for it by being inducted into one of the highest honors.

"To be chosen for the hall of fame, of something that you love and have always loved, is fantastic," he said.

The ceremony will be in November where he is expecting to see a lot of faces supporting him.

Today, you can find him on the Roger and Carly show on 98.3 KORA in the mornings.

© 2017 KAGS-TV