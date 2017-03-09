Ronald McDonald Family Room to Open at The Med

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Construction has officially started on a new Ronald McDonald family room here in the Brazos Valley.

The College Station Medical Center had their Hammer Swing ceremony today for all the donors.

Once it is complete the room will keep families close while their children are in the hospital. Two families will be able to live in the room at the same time and co live with one another.

The room should be completed by this summer.

