School bus involved in accident in Roberston Co.

KAGS 4:18 PM. CST January 09, 2017

FRANKLIN, Texas -- Police in Franklin are investigating a crash involving a school bus. 

The accident, which also involved a car, happened just before 4: 00 p.m. at the intersection of Center Street and Highway 79. 

Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak said four children and a driver were on the bus. No injuries were reported.

There was no word on if anyone was taken to the hospital as a precaution, or what school district owns the bus.

