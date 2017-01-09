School bus involved in accident in Roberston Co.

Police lights.

FRANKLIN, Texas -- Police in Franklin are investigating a crash involving a school bus.

The accident, which also involved a car, happened just before 4: 00 p.m. at the intersection of Center Street and Highway 79.

Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak said four children and a driver were on the bus. No injuries were reported.

There was no word on if anyone was taken to the hospital as a precaution, or what school district owns the bus.

