School nurse makes Minions from hay bales

WACO - If you drive past Hallsburg Elementary School in Waco, you might do a double-take.

Artistic interpretations of three yellow minions made famous by the hit movie Despicable Me, its sequels and a prequel, were standing outside the school Thursday.

Their faces were painted onto stacks of round hay bales by School Nurse Kathy McNair, who has received praise on social media for her creativity.

The minions have a simple message written underneath them: "We love Hallsburg." It appears Hallsburg loves them back.

