Secondhand selling app leads to arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- One man is in custody after tying to sell a stolen printer on a secondhand selling app.

On March 15 College Station Police officers responded to 3513 Pikes Peak in reference to a burglary.

Officers discovered two homes next to each other had been broken into and an estimated $5,000 worth of electronic items and digital equipment were taken. Forced entry was made into the both homes while the residents were away during spring break.

On March 20 one of the victims of the burglary contacted the police department to advise that they had found what appeared to be their stolen printer listed “for sale” on an app called “Offer-Up”.

The person listing the stolen item was Cristian Antonio Santos. One of the victims set up a time to meet with Mr. Santos at the College Station Police Department parking lot “Safe Zone” with the understanding that they were interested in purchasing the printer.

On March 21 Santos met with the victim at the police department Safe Zone and sold a printer to the victim. The transaction was observed by College Station Police Detectives who quickly stepped in and made contact with Mr. Santos.

They interviewed the suspect about the exchange and let him go with no charges at that time. The investigation after the exchange at the police department led detectives to Santos’ residence, which turned out to be next door to the two burglarized homes.

During an interview Santos confessed to breaking into both homes and taking property without permission. He also admitted to returning to his home immediately after his first contact with police detectives to gather some of the stolen items from the burglaries and threw them in a dumpster behind a local Dollar General Store. A CSPD officer was able to recover the stolen items in the dumpster shortly after Santos’ confession.

College Station Police Investigators also searched Santos’ residence and found several items that were taken during the burglaries. In addition to finding stolen merchandise detectives also discovered under 2 ounces of marijuana and instruments used to package and ingest the drug.

Santos was charged with two counts of Burglary of a Habitation and one count of Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces. A majority of the property stolen by Mr. Santos in these two burglaries was recovered and returned to the rightful owners.

© 2017 KAGS-TV