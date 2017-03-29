Nursing asst. suspended after Snapchat video taunting elderly woman surfaces

A screengrab of a video which apparently shows someone holding a tissue and tickling the elderly woman's nose in an apparent attempt to get the woman to touch her face with her feces-stained hands. (Photo: Provided to KVUE)

AUSTIN - The nursing assistant suspended for allegedly posting videos of himself taunting an elderly patient may have posted similar videos in the past.

The 23-year-old Pflugerville certified nurse aide worked at the Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Duval in North Austin. He is accused of posting Snapchat videos of himself taunting an 83-year-old woman with a feather, making her smear feces on her face.

Jasmyn Long said she was on Snapchat Monday when she saw videos of the woman with smeared feces on her hands.

"He started tickling her with a feather and making her rub the feces all over her face, it was just terrible. I really can't believe there are people out there that find that kind of stuff amusing," said Long.

A screengrab of the video is shown in the image above, which has been blurred to protect the alleged victim's identity. The videos were posted on a man's account.

Long said she knows him through his little brother. She replied to his snap stating that she took issue with what he was doing. He defended his actions, even going as far as to say he would not lose his job.

The son of the woman pictured in the images told KVUE his family is livid about how his mother was treated. They are now exploring all options.

He also told KVUE that his mother suffers from advanced Alzheimer's and can barely move, talk or comprehend what's going on.

Long told KVUE that she has seen similar videos from the same nurse aide in the past.

“It really wasn’t the first time I’ve seen something like this. He does little things to seniors, he’ll record them when they’re naked, just really nasty things,” Long said.

KVUE learned that the nurse aide has been in trouble with the law in the past. He was on probation for fraud, which stemmed from possessing identifying information, a third degree felony. He also has been arrested twice for possession of marijuana.

Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Duval in North Austin suspended that certified nurse aide pending the outcome of an investigation.

"You don't need to be around any type of seniors or any type of facility where that's your requirement to take care of them because if you're not capable of doing it, then why are you there," said Long.

Austin police told KVUE they visited the nursing facility Monday regarding the allegations. They, along with the Department of Aging and Disability Services, are investigating.

After reaching out to the Texas Heath and Human Services Commission, officials told KVUE that the nursing facility has reported the incident to the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services (DADS). The facility told DADS that it has "reported the incident to police and has suspended the certified nurse aide in question pending investigation."

"We are following up with the facility to ensure it takes all appropriate actions in response to this incident and has procedures in place to keep residents safe," the official said.

DADS encourages anyone who suspects abuse or neglect in long-term care facilities to report their concerns to DADS by calling toll free at 1-800-458-9858.

EDITOR'S NOTE : The man's name has been taken out of this story because he has not been charged by Austin police.

